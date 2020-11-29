Iran declares cargo transportation from Sistan and Baluchestan Province

Transport 29 November 2020 16:30 (UTC+04:00)
Iran declares cargo transportation from Sistan and Baluchestan Province
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss possibilities of attracting investors to Azerbaijan territories liberated from occupation Business 16:54
Britain expects 'very significant' week for Brexit talks as clock ticks down Europe 16:40
Iran declares cargo transportation from Sistan and Baluchestan Province Transport 16:30
Death toll from COVID-19 tops 172,000 in Brazil Other News 16:07
Chinese companies to process Uzbek garlic for further export to US and European countries Business 15:12
Turkey's export of grain, legumes to France declines Turkey 15:06
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for November 29 Society 15:02
Details of Iran’s trade turnover announced Business 14:48
EU aims to support Georgia in its efforts to reform electricity market Oil&Gas 14:43
Azerbaijan confirms 4,170 new COVID-19 cases, 1,985 recoveries Society 14:24
5.5-magnitude quake hits Vanuatu World 14:10
Azersu LLC announces tender for purchase of equipment for laboratory Tenders 13:18
Kazakhstan's import of Turkish cement up Turkey 12:56
Azerbaijan shows footage of Aghdam's Shahbuldag village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:48
Expenses on construction of enterprises in Iran’s Isfahan Province increases Business 12:30
Number of enterprises launched in Iran's Ilam Province shrinks Business 12:13
Turkmengas opens tender for maintenance of gas turbine generators Tenders 12:00
At least 30 police killed, over 20 wounded in suicide car bomb explosion in E. Afghanistan Other News 11:48
Georgia reports 4 426 new coronavirus cases, 3 721 recoveries, 35 deaths Georgia 11:38
Over 5,500 patients recover from coronavirus in Moscow in the past day Russia 11:05
Azerbaijan shows footage of liberated from occupation villages of Kalbajar region (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10:20
China increases import of Turkish cars Turkey 10:16
Employment in Iran's Alborz Province declines Business 10:15
The President of Turkmenistan receives representative of medical community of Germany Turkmenistan 10:02
S. Korea reports 450 more COVID-19 cases, 33,824 in total Other News 09:44
Azerbaijan's turnover on payment cards in 10M2020 up Finance 09:21
Inter-Agency Coordination Council discusses enforcement of Covid restrictions Georgia 09:12
Azerbaijan has ample opportunities and potential for artificial intelligence dev't ICT 09:01
Trump may announce plans for 2024 presidential race during Biden’s inauguration US 08:41
826 more coronavirus cases recorded in Kazakhstan over 24 hours Kazakhstan 08:19
France sees further fall in COVID-19 hospitalizations as lockdown exit starts Europe 07:48
Turkey's Temsa makes 1st electric bus exports to Sweden Transport 07:25
Iran registers monthly positive trade balance Business 07:11
Scottish dev’t agency eyes establishing co-op with companies in Uzbekistan’s Karakalpakstan Business 07:01
Croatian PM in self-quarantine after wife contracts COVID-19 Europe 06:35
UK records another 15,871 coronavirus cases with 479 deaths Europe 06:04
Some 46,000 people gather in Paris to protest against security bill Europe 05:35
Kazakhstan to modify large energy saving projects on railways Transport 05:01
Severe fire danger for Australia as temperatures smash records Other News 04:42
Dozens of Boko Haram militants killed in Nigeria airstrikes Other News 04:05
Pope installs new cardinals, including first African-American Europe 03:19
WHO reports new daily record high of over 747,000 COVID-19 cases Other News 02:21
UK police arrest 155 in anti-lockdown protests in London Europe 01:38
Assistant to Azerbaijani president posts footage from Tartar, Aghdam cities Politics 01:06
UK, France sign new deal to stop illegal migration across Channel Europe 00:38
Iran discloses electricity generation at Iran's Bandar Abbas TPP Oil&Gas 28 November 23:59
Turkey reports 6,714 new COVID-19 cases, 487,912 in total Turkey 28 November 23:40
Zarif: Iran at forefront of fighting terrorism Politics 28 November 23:11
Georgia takes necessary steps to avoid increase in bread prices Business 28 November 22:56
Ethiopian military has taken 'full control' of Tigray capital, government says Other News 28 November 22:30
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 28 November 22:06
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 28 November 22:03
Kazakhstan raises import of grain, legumes from Turkey Turkey 28 November 22:00
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange revealed Business 28 November 21:59
AP publishes article covering Armenian missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja on Oct.17 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 November 21:57
OIC adopts resolutions in connection with Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan Politics 28 November 21:54
President, members of Board of European Muslim Forum send letter to President Aliyev Politics 28 November 21:43
Aghdam district of Azerbaijan after 27 years of Armenian occupation (VIDEO) Society 28 November 21:39
Kazakhstan to bring waste processing level to average European level Business 28 November 21:00
UK appoints minister in charge of COVID-19 vaccine rollout Europe 28 November 20:49
Number of blocked malware in AzStateNet network drops ICT 28 November 20:40
Airport in Uzbekistan to buy auto parts via tender Tenders 28 November 20:08
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale November 29 Oil&Gas 28 November 20:05
Azerbaijani team takes third place in group exercises at 36th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships Society 28 November 19:57
At least 6 killed in Somali capital suicide bombing Other News 28 November 19:51
Microsoft Azerbaijan to support all initiatives in liberated territories of Azerbaijan ICT 28 November 19:30
Azerbaijan shows footage of Kalbajar's Vang village (VIDEO) Politics 28 November 19:28
Police fire tear gas at Paris protest against police violence Europe 28 November 19:27
Electricity imports growing in Georgia Oil&Gas 28 November 19:20
Cargo, passenger traffic via Turkish Sabiha Gokcen Airport slumps amid pandemic Turkey 28 November 19:12
Uzbek-Korean JSC Uz-Dong Won Co. announces tender for steel pipes supply Tenders 28 November 18:59
Cargo transportation at Turkish Antalya airport reduces Turkey 28 November 18:54
Austria records nearly 1,000 COVID-19 deaths over past 10 days Europe 28 November 18:28
State Employment Agency of Azerbaijan opens tender on supporting start-up projects Tenders 28 November 18:01
Results of Azerbaijan's junior national team performance at 36th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships announced Society 28 November 17:48
Details of Iran’s exports to Iraq declared Business 28 November 17:41
Azerbaijan reports 4,212 new COVID-19 cases, 1,760 recoveries Society 28 November 17:26
Four citizens dead as result of mine exploding in Fuzuli - Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office Society 28 November 17:24
Kazakhstan's export volumes to China surge despite COVID-19 Business 28 November 17:24
Assistant to Azerbaijan's president, diplomats, Garabagh FC representatives visit Aghdam Mosque (PHOTO) Politics 28 November 16:38
Turkmenistan committed to promoting socio-economic development of Afghanistan Business 28 November 16:34
Georgian oil companies seek to avoid price increases Oil&Gas 28 November 16:14
Tender for maintenance of elevators, escalators launched in Turkey Turkey 28 November 15:51
Azerbaijan's ten-month output of oil products declines Oil&Gas 28 November 15:40
Turkey's export of grain and legumes to Turkmenistan up Turkey 28 November 15:34
Turkmenistan, Belarus discuss program of cooperation Business 28 November 15:14
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for November 28 Society 28 November 15:09
Azerbaijani president's assistant, diplomatic corps reps arrive at liberated Aghdam city Politics 28 November 14:57
Rural digitalization project successfully underway in Kazakhstan Business 28 November 14:55
Missile fired to Tartar by Armenia delivered to local museum - president's assistant (VIDEO) Politics 28 November 14:46
Number of enterprises put into operation in Iran's Ardabil Province up Business 28 November 14:45
Water problems center to be created in Uzbekistan’s Khorezm region Uzbekistan 28 November 14:34
Khazar Consortium opens tender for purchase of lubricating oil Tenders 28 November 14:25
Azerbaijan’s Baku Telephone Communications opens tender Tenders 28 November 14:19
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases Georgia 28 November 14:18
Number of shells fired at Tartar district by Armenian Armed Forces revealed Society 28 November 14:04
German minister says partial lockdown could last until Spring 2021 Europe 28 November 13:47
Kazakhstan doubles export to Afghanistan Business 28 November 13:27
Price of apartments in Iran’s Tehran rising Business 28 November 13:24
Autumn grain sowing carried out on large area of land in Azerbaijan Economy 28 November 12:55
