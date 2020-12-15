Azerbaijani Minister of Transport makes statements at ECO meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Another meeting of the ministers of transport at the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was held online, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications, and High Technologies told Trend.

The difficulties and restrictions in international transportation in the ECO countries, the measures to eliminate them, as well as the forthcoming joint work were the main topics of the meeting.

While speaking at the event, Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade stressed that the agreement on the cessation of hostilities signed on November 10 put an end to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which had been a threat to peace and security in the region for 30 years.

"Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity during the 44-day Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," the minister said. "Having liberated the occupied territories, we ensured full control over the state border with Iran."

Guluzade stressed that a new stage of restoration work has been launched in the territories liberated from occupation.

"The work is already underway on the construction and reconstruction of highways to our historic Shusha city and a number of other cities and villages, the work is underway to restore the Barda-Aghdam railway leading to Khankendi city," the minister said. "These are the first projects, there are many more projects in this sphere ahead."

Guluzade also informed his colleagues about the activity and projects being carried out to develop Azerbaijan’s transport sector, the work is done in the field of preventing possible negative consequences of the pandemic.

The minister brought the proposal on the facilitation of international transportation to the attention of the participants.

A statement envisaging the development of cooperation in the transport sector and joint measures to prevent the negative consequences of the pandemic was adopted during this meeting.

The Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, the Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey, the Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and other heads of the member-states of the organization attended the event.

