First freight train exporting goods from Turkey via Azerbaijan arrives at Kazakhstan-China border

The first freight train with export goods from Turkey to the city of X'ian (China) arrived in Khorgos border station at the state border between Kazakhstan and China, Trend reports citing the Baku International Sea Trade Port (Port of Baku).

Thus, the freight train already went through 6,593 kilometers of the road.

The freight train consists of 42 containers, each of which is 40 feet long, the port stressed.

The operators of the train sent from Istanbul to Xi'an via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway line are members of the international transport consortium - ADY Container (Azerbaijan), KTZ Express (Kazakhstan), GR Logistics (Georgia), and Pacific Eurasia Logistics (Turkey), said the Baku port.

“The train has already crossed the BTK railway line and the Middle East-West transport corridor - Ankara, Sivas, and Kars, after which it arrived in Azerbaijan through Georgia. Further, containers with Turkish-made refrigerators will go through the Caspian Sea in transit through Port Of Baku to Kazakhstan and to the final point of arrival in the Chinese city of Xi'an,” the Baku port said.

The total length of the route of the train loaded with 42 containers with refrigerators made in Turkey is 8,693 kilometers (2 continents, 2 seas, and 5 countries). The estimated travel time from Turkey to China is 12 days.

The freight train departed from the Turkish ‘Kazlychesme’ station on December 4, 2020, at 14:00 (GMT+3). Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoglu took part in the train dispatch ceremony.

