Georgia to introduce additional verification at border checkpoints

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.30

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia will introduce additional verification at Georgian border checkpoints for Georgian citizens traveling to Schengen countries from January 1, 2021, to make sure they fulfill the existing Schengen entry criteria, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The documents are as follows:

- Biometric passport issued in the last 10 years, valid for at least three months from the date of leaving the EU / Schengen area.

- A valid refundable travel ticket or a valid booking document for such a travel ticket.

- A valid booking document for a hotel or other accommodation.

Health travel insurance document.

- A means of financing a trip or a document proving the financing of a trip.

In case of travel for conferences, seminars, business meetings, in addition to the above documents it is recommended that the traveler bring an invitation document.

In case of using medical services, traveling for a short-term medical course or operation, it is desirable for the traveler to have the following documents:

- Consent of the medical institution where the treatment is planned and or the recommendation of the Georgian medical institution to carry out the relevant treatment in the EU / Schengen member state.

- Proof of travel and medical financing with cash, valid passenger electronic card, or a transfer confirmation document.

EU Ambassador to Georgia Carl Hartzell visited Tbilisi International Airport to see how these checks will be implemented and what Georgian citizens can expect.

"We are communicating with the Georgian and EU authorities to ensure that these checks will be implemented as smoothly as possible and in line with international standards and regulations,” Hartzell stated.

---

