Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company carries out disinfection of ships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC continues carrying out preventive measures within the Action Plan to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Azerbaijan, the ASCO told Trend.

In accordance with the established schedule, the next disinfection work was carried out at the ASCO head office.

In addition, in accordance with the schedule, disinfection work was carried out on the‘Sabit Orujov’, ‘Bakinskaya-3’, ‘Bakinskaya-5’, ‘Bakinskaya-6’, ‘Hovsan’, ‘Academician Zarifa Aliyeva’, ‘Gahraman Hajiyev’, ‘Garadagh’, ‘Orion-3’, ‘Orion-18’, ‘Orion-20’, ‘Absheron-14’, ‘Chalgan-4’, ‘Chalgan-10’, ‘Sever-1’, ‘BMK- 6795’, ‘BMK-7219‘, and ‘BMK-7648’ ships, in dormitories on Shamsi Rahimov and Khudu Mammadov streets, in the dormitory of ASCO college, in the dining room and changing rooms of the Zygh Shipyard and the ASCO office.

The sanitary and hygienic norms and rules and the disinfection regime are strictly observed on the ASCO ships.

Disinfection work was carried out by a company specialized in this area under the supervision of employees of the ASCO Social Development and Transport Department.

