New flight from Bishkek to Kuwait to be open in February

The Transport Ministry hosted a meeting between Deputy Minister Talantbek Soltobaev and Vice President of Jazeera Airways Ratankumar Ratnakar on the issues of opening flights, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The press service of the ministry reported that Deputy Minister Soltobaev noted that the Ministry supports the airline's initiative to resume a regular flight on the Kuwait-Osh-Kuwait route and the opening of a new regular flight on the Kuwait-Bishkek-Kuwait route, which makes it possible to expand the geography of flights and develop tourism between the two countries.

Vice President of Jazeera Airways Ratankumar Ratnakar noted that the airline plans to resume the flight on the Kuwait-Osh-Kuwait route from Feb. 2, 2021, and to open a new international flight on the Kuwait-Bishkek-Kuwait route from Feb. 4 2021 year.

He also noted that the airline plans to use the rights of the fifth degree of air freedom to operate flights through Kyrgyzstan to Asian countries and other points.

Adviser to the Kyrgyz Embassy in the State of Kuwait Abdulaziz Botbaev noted that the opening of flights from the cities of Bishkek and Osh will allow to establish export supplies of Kyrgyz products to the markets of Kuwait and all Gulf countries and increase the tourist flow from Arab countries to Kyrgyzstan.

Kyial Kenzhematova, Deputy Director of the Tourism Department of the Kyrgyz Republic, noted that to date, a lot of work has been done in the tourism sector and the opening of new flights provides opportunities for the development of tourism and attracting tourists to the Kyrgyz Republic.

In conclusion, the sides noted that the opening of air traffic will give an impetus to the development of tourism and the expansion of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.