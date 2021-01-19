Azerbaijan expanding railway co-op with Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Iran signed an agreement on cooperation in the railway sector, a subsidiary of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, ADY Express LLC, told Trend.

According to the company, the heads of the Azerbaijani and Iranian railway authorities Javid Gurbanov and Said Rasuli signed an agreement to expand cooperation.

Issues of the development of railway communication between Azerbaijan and Iran were discussed at the meeting.

After the signing ceremony, the head of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC got acquainted with the Iranian Railway Development Center, ADY Express said.

Gurbanov stressed the need to exchange experience between the railway workers of the two countries and develop ties.

