Azerbaijan's ASCO reveals number of repaired ships at Zigh yard in 2020

Some 46 vessels of various types were repaired at the ‘Zigh’ Repair and Construction Yard of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) in 2020, a source in the company told Trend on Feb.1.

According to ASCO, 8 vessels underwent overhaul, 20 – dock repair, and 18 – current repair.

“Thirty two of those vessels are owned by the ASCO Transportation Fleet, 12 – by the Offshore Fleet, and 2 – by third-party organizations,” the source said.

The repair process was carried out in accordance with the requirements of an international convention with the participation of highly qualified specialists from ASCO.

ASCO provides a wide range of professional ship repair and marine engineering services. The main activity of the ‘Zigh’ Ship Repair and Construction Yard, as well as the ‘Bibiheybat’ Ship Repair Yard, is the repair of ships and technical equipment owned by ASCO and other companies, as well as the order-based manufacture of various spare parts for them.

As earlier reported, last year 71 vessels were repaired at ‘Bibiheybat’ Yard.

