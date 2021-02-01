India organizes charter flight from Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The Embassy of India in Turkmenistan and the Indian Pamposh Constructions Ltd. company organized another charter flight from Turkmenabat (Turkmenistan) to New Delhi (India), Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal information portal.

The charter flight, carried out by the Indian airline - IndiGo, delivered 106 citizens who were unable to return earlier due to the termination of air traffic caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the third export flight to India since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of today, there are no registered cases of coronavirus infection in Turkmenistan, but all necessary sanitary measures are being taken in the country to prevent the possible spread of the disease.

Earlier, the mandatory wearing of masks in public places was prescribed, as well as the need to provide a certificate of the absence of coronavirus infection when boarding a flight in Turkmenistan.

Previously, Turkmenistan received a shipment of medicines from the Regional Office for Europe of the World Health Organization (WHO/Europe) to prevent the spread of infectious diseases in the country.

WHO/Europe experts worked in Turkmenistan at the request of the government, to support Turkmenistan in the aspects of preparedness and response to COVID-19. During the visit, the sides held a meeting where Turkmenistan presented its program to fight infectious diseases.

Furthermore, the Turkmen side noted that the country follows the WHO recommendations and is currently implementing a program to ensure preparedness for countering and responding to infectious diseases.

In addition, Turkmenistan is working with UN agencies to develop a third national plan that covers the humanitarian component of the country's measures to combat COVID-19.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva