Kazakhstan expects twofold increase in ship entrances to Caspian by 2025

Transport 3 February 2021 17:12 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan expects twofold increase in ship entrances to Caspian by 2025
Iranian government expects parliament to undergo with its budget bill
Iranian government expects parliament to undergo with its budget bill
Turkmenistan offers Pakistan, Afghanistan to consider signing joint transit trade agreement
Turkmenistan offers Pakistan, Afghanistan to consider signing joint transit trade agreement
Rollout of 'smart' projects to raise innovative, technological investments in Azerbaijan
Rollout of 'smart' projects to raise innovative, technological investments in Azerbaijan
Latest
UNESCO’s reaction gives impression that Christian monuments more important than Muslim, Jewish ones - opinion Politics 17:33
Iranian government expects parliament to undergo with its budget bill Business 17:32
Georgian government plans to vaccinate significant share of population Georgia 17:21
Georgia easing regulations for Turkish travelers to enter country Transport 17:21
AZAL launches special flights on route Baku-Moscow-Baku Society 17:16
Turkmenistan offers Pakistan, Afghanistan to consider signing joint transit trade agreement Business 17:16
National Bank of Georgia predicts inflation rate in 2021 Finance 17:14
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falling in Iran Finance 17:14
Kazakhstan expects twofold increase in ship entrances to Caspian by 2025 Transport 17:12
Reconstruction of one of sections of highway in Azerbaijan's Gobustan completed (PHOTO) Economy 17:12
Bank of Baku shares data on total liabilities Finance 17:11
Uzbekistan eyes introducing foreign varieties of rice in domestic fields Uzbekistan 17:11
Rollout of 'smart' projects to raise innovative, technological investments in Azerbaijan Economy 17:09
Manganese ore processing to be launched in Kazakhstan's Karaganda Business 17:08
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana increasing number of flights to Moscow Transport 16:54
Number of subscribers or active SIM cards in Georgian mobile operators down ICT 16:54
JCPOA content would not be changed - President Rouhani Nuclear Program 16:54
Russian engineering company to provide Uzbekneftegaz with pipes for oil drilling rigs Oil&Gas 16:53
Demand for minibuses in Azerbaijan may grow following intercity traffic resumption Economy 16:53
Iran's Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company implementing several projects Oil&Gas 16:50
Airlines to be more active from February 15 in Georgia Transport 16:49
Turkmen Construction Ministry opens tender for construction of wellness center Tenders 16:49
Iran plans to increase fish exports Business 16:43
Central Bank of Azerbaijan may enable local banks direct entry into capital market Finance 16:33
Britain will publish aviation recovery plan later this year Europe 16:18
Azerbaijan's scientific network to join pan-European web resources ICT 16:15
Uzbekistan establishes Association of Property Developers Construction 16:11
Britain will publish aviation recovery plan later this year Europe 16:09
Kazakhstan sees decrease in value added tax on local goods Business 16:03
Spotify quarterly revenue beats on subscriber growth Europe 15:54
Iran declares volume of unloaded cargo in Fereidoonkenar port Transport 15:50
North Kazakhstan, Czech Republic eye joint projects in fishing, animal husbandry Business 15:48
Uzbekistan, Pakistan agree to consider opportunities for dev’t of road and air freight transportation Transport 15:47
Azerbaijani sappers complete special demining course in Turkey (PHOTO) Politics 15:46
More food products sold at Baku's retail chain in 2020 Business 15:45
Some French visitors to Karabakh committed crimes - interview to Lagazetteaz newspaper Politics 15:43
Russia to resume flights with Azerbaijan Transport 15:29
Nar continues to support education during the social isolation Other News 15:28
Precious metal prices down in Azerbaijan Finance 15:26
"Children Hotline" service supported by Azercell received 6657 queries in 2020! Other News 15:25
Kazakhstan’s government to ensure economic growth in 2021 Business 15:25
Turkmenistan identifies tasks for country's oil, gas sector dev’t Oil&Gas 15:20
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 3 Society 14:57
High-tonnage ship docked at Iran’s Shahid Bahonar port for the first time Transport 14:56
Mazda may cut global vehicle output by 34,000 in February and March Other News 14:54
Kazakhstan offers investment projects for consideration of Qatari officials Business 14:52
Кazakh Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender to buy electrical goods Tenders 14:47
India eyes to intensify negotiations on signing free trade agreement with Georgia Business 14:45
Azerbaijan - multicultural country and all monuments on its territory protected – MFA Politics 14:34
Kazakhstan to focus on measures to increase SMEs share in GDP Business 14:33
German car sales drop 30% in January Europe 14:31
EIB supports Georgia in revamping its road infrastructure and network Transport 14:30
UK economy set for first-quarter hit but vaccines are raising recovery hopes Europe 14:29
Iran increasing length of its freeways Transport 14:09
Majority of Uzbek entrepreneurs estimate their business prospects as good Business 14:04
Azerbaijan liberated its territories recognized by international law - French journalist Politics 14:03
Gas purification unit being modernized at Uzbekistan’s Shurtan oil, gas production department Oil&Gas 13:55
Azerbaijan focuses on issues of psychological assistance to participants of second Karabakh War (Video Project) Politics 13:48
Uzbekistan’s largest share of small businesses in industrial production falls on Jizzakh region Business 13:45
Geostat reveals volume of inflation rate in Georgia Business 13:45
Uzbekistan increases import of electric cars Transport 13:44
Turkmenistan’s garment factory reveals total amount of products manufactured in 2020 Business 13:44
Navoi region remains Uzbekistan’s largest producer of metallurgical products Uzbekistan 13:44
Number of new agricultural projects planned to be implemented in Turkmenistan Business 13:35
Renewal of Baku International Bus Terminal's fleet to resume in post-pandemic period Transport 13:28
GameStop, AMC tumble as retail trading mania cools US 13:28
New Russian-Azerbaijani projects expected to be implemented in 2021 - trade representative Business 13:25
Georgia reports 688 new COVID-19 cases for Feb.3 Georgia 13:19
President Aliyev receives in video format president of US-based Foundation for Ethnic Understanding (PHOTO) Politics 13:19
Georgia allocates funds for construction works of cable cars in Mestia Construction 13:19
Azerbaijan discloses volume of computer security requests in January ICT 13:18
Azerbaijani citizens' demand for US dollars increase in 2020 Finance 13:18
Iran to hold FATF related bills review sessions Politics 13:17
Iran and Kazakhstan to ease visa requirements Transport 13:13
Iran unveils number of imported passenger planes Transport 13:01
Iran’s CBI reveals amount of funds provided for import of essential products Finance 12:42
Kazakhstan to carry out modernization of existing water reservoirs Business 12:39
Kestutis Jankauskas hopes Europe-Azerbaijan Business Forum to take place Politics 12:33
Azerbaijani SOFAZ gets more revenues from foreign currency sales at auctions Oil&Gas 12:30
Azerbaijani minister talks amount of investments in Sumgayit Industrial Park Economy 12:28
Certain facilities to be put into operation in Iran's industrial parks Business 12:24
President Aliyev receives in video format delegation led by Italian Marie Tecnimont Group chairman (PHOTO) Politics 12:23
Uzbekistan’s volume of domestically produced pharmaceuticals increase Uzbekistan 12:18
India Sends COVID-19 Vaccines To Algeria, South Africa Other News 12:18
Turkmengeology carries out geophysical research work by seismic methods Oil&Gas 12:18
Turkmenistan's Turkmenbashi Oil Refinery exceeds oil refining plan Oil&Gas 12:11
Statistics of goods ordered abroad should be maintained - Azerbaijani expert Economy 12:06
Moving beyond Paris, India steps up its climate ambitions Other News 12:05
Number of blocked "intruders" Azerbaijani AzStateNet network drops ICT 12:03
Truckmaker Volvo profit beats forecast, sets shareholder payout Europe 11:54
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil transportation to Turkey down y-o-y Oil&Gas 11:44
Most deals with corporate securities in Azerbaijan fall on secondary market Finance 11:34
Electrical submersible pump for oil extraction in Iran repaired for the first time Oil&Gas 11:33
Italian chemicals manufacturer licensed to build unit at gas chemical complex in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:32
Baku Stock Exchange talks transactions on gov't securities for Jan.2021 Finance 11:32
Azerbaijan’s Los Angeles Consulate produces short film on Armenia’s Nazi glorification (VIDEO) Politics 11:18
Fitch Solutions predicts Azerbaijan's nominal GDP to double by 2030 Finance 11:17
Nepal envoy expresses gratitude to India for gifting 1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses Other News 11:06
Azerbaijan eyes to increase foreign investments in green energy Oil&Gas 11:01
Kazakhstan increases exports to UK year-on-year Business 11:00
All news