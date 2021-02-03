Georgia easing regulations for Turkish travelers to enter country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.3

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia is easing regulations for Turkish travelers to enter the country, said Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Following the new rules, Turkish citizens should present a negative PCR test from the past 72 hours at the border and retest on the third day. Further self-isolation will not be required if the test returns negative.

"This is positive information for both business and tourism, as Turkish travelers often visit Georgia for touristic and business reasons,” Turnava said.

Regular flights resumed in Georgia on February 1 and entry rules for Georgian as well as foreign visitors have changed since that day.

Entry rules for COVID-19 vaccinated visitors:

Citizens of all countries, traveling by air from any country may enter Georgia if they present confirmation they have gone through the full course (two doses) of any COVID-19 vaccination at the border checkpoints of Georgia.

Entry rules for unvaccinated visitors:

Georgian nationals:

Georgian nationals presenting a negative result of the PCR test conducted within 72 hours prior to arrival will be subject to either 8-day self-isolation or to an optional PCR examination at their own expense on the third day of their arrival in Georgia. If self-isolation is not possible, he/she will be subject to mandatory quarantine.

If a Georgian national fails to submit the document confirming a PCR negative test result at the border, he/she will be placed in self-isolation for 8 days, and if self-isolation is not possible, he/she will be subject to mandatory quarantine.

All individuals who have traveled to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland within the last 14 days will be placed in mandatory quarantine for 12 days.

For foreigners:

Citizens and residence permit holders of the following states may enter Georgia by air under the conditions mentioned below:

European Union member states

Israel

Switzerland

Norway

United States of America

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

United Arab Emirates

Bahrain

To enter Georgia, individuals must comply with the following conditions:

They must travel by air directly from the countries mentioned above, with an allowance for transit travel through third countries (land and sea borders remain closed).

At the border checkpoint of Georgia, they must present a PCR-examination certificate conducted in the past 72 hours prior to travel to Georgia.

On the third day of their stay, they are obliged to undergo PCR-examination at their own expense.

Before crossing the state border, they must complete a special application form indicating their travel history of the last 14 days, contact details (address, phone number, email, etc.).

All individuals who have traveled to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland within the last 14 days will be placed in mandatory quarantine for 12 days upon entry. In this case, the obligation to present a negative PCR test result at the border as well as a PCR-examination on the third day of stay will be waived.

