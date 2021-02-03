Turkish Airlines decide to increase flight frequency between Istanbul and Tbilisi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.3

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Turkish Airlines decided to increase flight frequency between Istanbul and Tbilisi, Trend reports via the Georgian Airports Association (GAA).

Effective February 15, the carrier will operate seven flights per week.

Currently, Turkish Airlines operates four flights per week.

Georgia is easing regulations for Turkish travelers to enter the country, said Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava.

Following the new rules, Turkish citizens should present a negative PCR test from the past 72 hours at the border and retest on the third day. Further self-isolation will not be required if the test returns negative.

Regular international flights resumed in Georgia since February 1.

On January 29, the Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia granted the airlines permission to operate in accordance with the submitted schedule.

Air traffic in Georgia was completely suspended in March 2020, after which only Georgian Airlines operated in the country for several months and carried out special flights in order to return Georgian citizens from foreign countries back home, as part of the anti-COVID measures.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356