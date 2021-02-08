Turkish Airlines to launch Istanbul-Batumi-Istanbul flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.8

Turkish Airlines will launch Istanbul-Batumi-Istanbul flights twice a week, every Wednesday from March 3, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian Aviation Agency already granted Turkish Airlines a regular air traffic permit.

"According to the epidemiological situation, border restrictions and sanitary requirements periodically change by the state. It is reflected in the decisions of airlines in terms of extending or renewing air traffic," the Georgian Aviation Agency said.

Regular international flights resumed in Georgia since February 1.

On January 29, the Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia granted the airlines permission to operate in accordance with the submitted schedule.

Air traffic in Georgia was completely suspended in March 2020, after which only Georgian Airlines operated in the country for several months and carried out special flights in order to return Georgian citizens from foreign countries back home, as part of the anti-COVID measures.

