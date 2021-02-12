Domestic flights resume between Georgia's rural airports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.12

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Starting Feb.12 domestic flights will resume between Queen Tamar Airport in Mestia, Svaneti region and Ambrolauri airport in Georgia’s Racha region, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Flights will be carried out twice a week in February and March.

Passengers are required to wear face masks at the terminal as well as on the plane.

Domestic flights have not been suspended between the capital city of Tbilisi and Black Sea resort town of Batumi during coronavirus pandemic.

As for international travel, regular flights resumed in Georgia on February 1 and entry rules for Georgian as well as foreign visitors have changed since that day.

On January 29, the Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia granted the airlines permission to operate in accordance with the submitted schedule.

Air traffic in Georgia was completely suspended in March 2020, after which only Georgian Airlines operated in the country for several months and carried out special flights in order to return Georgian citizens from foreign countries back home, as part of the anti-COVID measures.

---

