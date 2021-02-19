This year's first block train from China passed through Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The first block train in 2021, moving from China to Georgia through Azerbaijan, has been sent from Baku to Tbilisi, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, ADY Container LLC, told Trend.

The press service of the ADY Container noted that the train consists of 56 containers.

“This cargo transportation is carried out based on the order of the Maersk and MSC companies. The containers were delivered to the Baku port via the Aktau-Alat feeder line. Of these, 41 containers were sent from Xi'an city, 15 from Qingdao city. The load of the train is mainly car tires. The train has already left Baku for Tbilisi. The containers are expected to arrive in Tbilisi on Feb. 20,” said the company.

By the end of 2021, ADY Container LLC plans to send about 50 container block trains in the direction of China - Azerbaijan, the company added.

This project is being implemented within joint cooperation between KTZ Express, ADY Container LLC and GR Logistics and Terminals, which are members of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev