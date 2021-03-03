Belarusian Belavia Airlines extends suspension of flights to Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Belarusian Belavia Airlines has extended the suspension of flights to Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmenportal information portal.

The suspension of flights to the capital of Turkmenistan – Ashgabat was extended until April 5, 2021.

In addition to Ashgabat, Belavia has extended the suspension of flights to a number of other cities.

Meanwhile, the passengers can return money for tickets for canceled flights or change the departure date until March 30, 2021 (for some routes, the period for making changes has been extended until June 30), the reports say.

As earlier Belavia told Trend, Belavia Airlines of Belarus is ready to resume flights on the route Minsk-Ashgabat-Minsk at any time and confirmed its readiness to colleagues from Turkmenistan.

Air traffic will be restored immediately after receiving permission from the aviation authorities of Turkmenistan.

The company added that before the pandemic, flights to the capital of Turkmenistan were operated once a week. In particular, it was a departure from Minsk on Tuesdays and arrival at the Ashgabat International Airport the next day.

"The return flight was carried out on Wednesday," noted Belavia.

