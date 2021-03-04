Several low-cost airlines resume flights to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Several new low-cost airlines will enter Georgia, Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Several airlines have already resumed flights suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister said, eased restrictions led some airlines to increase flight frequency, including Pegasus, Turkish and Qatar Airlines.

“Besides, Ukraine International Airlines resumed flights twice a week, Flydubai four times a week, Air Arabia two times a week. From mid-March, low-cost Buta Airways will carry out flights three times a week. Also, Air Astana and FlyArystan will kick off operation,” she stated.

“By the end of March, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will also enter Georgia and carry out flights Abu Dhabi-Kutaisi-Abu Dhabi two times a week,” she said.

The economy minister announced a sevenfold increase in flights during summer from 70 to 200 flights.

Turnava added that vaccinated Israeli tourists would be able to enter Georgia using Arkia Airlines in the second half of March.

“Arkia Israeli Airlines will operate three tourist charter flights Tel Aviv-Batumi-Tel Aviv on March 19, 22, and 26,” she said.

