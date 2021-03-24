Lufthansa announces resuming regular flights to Azerbaijan from June 2021
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.24
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
The German airline Lufthansa will start operating regular direct flights to Georgia and Azerbaijan from June 1 of this year, Trend reports on Mar.24 referring to the Civil Aviation Agency of Georgia.
According to the agency, direct flights will be operated on the Frankfurt-Tbilisi-Baku route.
"The flights will be operated 4 times a week: every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday," added the agency.
The airline has already received the appropriate permission. Besides, passengers will be able to fly only to the above directions, and not return back.
