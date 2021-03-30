Ukraine’s Bees Airline eyes regular flights to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Ukraine’s low-coster Bees Airline is set to launch regular flights to Georgia, said the head of the company Yevgeny Khainatsky, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to him, the carrier has already submitted the application to the State Aviation Service.

The ticket price will be available from 1,000-1,500 hryvnia ($35-$53). Bees Airlines considers starting flights to Tbilisi and Batumi.

Bees Airline owns two planes. Khainatsky says that the company will have four Boeing 737 in 2022. Apart from regular flights, the airline will also focus on charter flights.

Regular international flights resumed in Georgia since February 1.