Georgia discussing opening of land borders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia is discussing the opening of land borders amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, said the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to the economy minister, the government has eased most of the restrictions to boost the recovery of the tourism sector.

"We have practically lifted the main restrictions to restore tourism. Vaccination is underway, which will be the barrier to prevent the third COVID-19 wave, while tourism will bring additional foreign currency to the country. We are now discussing the opening of land borders," she noted.

"The rapid recovery of economy would be the main thing to protect Georgian lari against the exchange rate fluctuations. Good coordination with the National Bank is another mechanism, and we are working on it,” Turnava said.

According to Turnava, it is important to develop local energy to reduce imports and prevent the currency from flowing out of the country.

Meanwhile, Georgian national currency shows depreciation tendency against US dollar during the last ten days. Exchange rate of the Georgian lari fell to 3.3846 against USD on March 29.

