Kazakhstan ratifies 2007 Nairobi convention for removal of sunken ship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree ratifying the 2007 Nairobi convention for removal of sunken ships, Trend reports citing the press office of the president.

Beibut Atamkulov, Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development said earlier this year that the convention was adopted under the auspices of the International Maritime Organization.

“As of today, 53 states have acceded to the convention. The main purpose of the convention is to introduce uniform rules and procedures for the quick and effective removal of sunken ships and liquidation of the consequences of a marine accident,” Atamkulov said.

Atamkulov noted that the convention enshrines the obligations of a shipowner and the flag state to guarantee financial compensation for damage caused in the event of a marine accident.

According to him, the need to ratify the convention is due to the increased intensity of shipping in the Caspian Sea.

"In particular, Kazakhstan is the main cargo-generating state. About 31 percent of the total cargo turnover in the Caspian Sea is shipped through the ports of Aktau and Kuryk. Today we are actively developing the Trans-Caspian international transport route,” further said the minister.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @nargiz_sadikh