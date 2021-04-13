Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo in Iran’s Amirabad port decreases

Transport 13 April 2021 12:58 (UTC+04:00)
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo in Iran’s Amirabad port decreases
Azerbaijan reveals 2M2021 data lending to energy, chemistry, natural resources sector Finance 13:52
Georgian E-Space company looks to export its software Oil&Gas 13:51
Death toll from coronavirus pandemic in Iran exceeds 65,000 Society 13:49
Amount of Georgian bonds held by foreign investors up Finance 13:49
JSC "Georgian Railway" reveals financial indicators for 2020 Transport 13:49
Uzbekistan, Russia discussing joint projects on aircraft construction Uzbekistan 13:38
Iran's propane gas exports shrink Business 13:38
Armenia committed ecological terror during occupation of Azerbaijani lands - Ecology ministry Society 13:28
India, EU reiterate commitment to democracy, freedom and respect for human rights Other News 13:19
Bangladesh: Multinational military exercise 'Shantir Ogroshena 2021' concludes Other News 13:19
Turkey’s export of grains, legumes to Iran jumps Turkey 13:18
PM Modi to inaugurate virtual Raisina Dialogue, 50 countries to participate Other News 13:18
US to support Georgian farmers, small business owners through agrotourism Business 13:09
External merchandise trade down in Georgia Business 13:07
New buildings of Turkmen Turkmenbasy, Senagat banks opened Finance 13:07
Turkey's 1Q2021 export of chemical products sees increase Turkey 13:06
Iran's polyethylene exports rise Business 13:06
Georgia assists new ferroalloy enterprise in Terjola through "Produce in Georgia" program Business 13:05
Azerbaijan issues data on compulsory non-life insurance for Feb.2021 Finance 13:01
Foreign currency demand of Azerbaijani banks rebounds Finance 13:01
Azerbaijan's revenues from customs duties increase Business 13:00
Azerbaijan's Feb.2021 lending to agriculture grows Finance 13:00
Azerbaijani Customs Committee increases transfers to state budget for March 2021 Business 12:59
Air France-KLM prices capital hike at 4.84 euros per share Europe 12:59
Value of Uzbekistan's 1Q2021 import of Turkish ready-made clothes up Turkey 12:58
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo in Iran’s Amirabad port decreases Transport 12:58
Iran boosts pistachio exports Business 12:57
Azerbaijan to restore hydrological observation network in liberated Karabakh Oil&Gas 12:57
Iran declares data on methanol exports Business 12:56
Iran ta launch several water and electricity facilities Oil&Gas 12:56
Azerbaijan sees decrease in prices for gold, silver Finance 12:56
Azerbaijan's Digital Trade Hub working on advancing business opportunities Economy 12:56
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Finance 12:55
Azerbaijan shares footage from Zangilan's Sarygyshlagh village (VIDEO) Politics 12:38
Iranian currency rates for April 13 Finance 12:38
We cannot establish this interaction unilaterally – President Aliyev Politics 12:27
We count on using Italian experience in developing agriculture on liberated territories – President Aliyev Politics 12:20
From very first days of reconstruction, we invited Italian companies – President Aliyev Politics 12:00
Baku Higher Oil School hosts opening ceremony of 2nd International Student Research and Science Conferences (PHOTO) Society 11:56
Italy is our very close friend and partner – President Aliyev Politics 11:45
Conflict is resolved, and we need to look into future – President Aliyev Politics 11:41
New Ambassador of Ukraine appointed in Turkmenistan Business 11:38
Georgia sees significant increase in COVID-19 cases Georgia 11:33
We need to concentrate on some elements, which can lead to future reconciliation - President Aliyev Politics 11:05
Azerbaijan was conducting not just war of 21st century, but also war of new morality – President Aliyev Politics 11:02
Azerbaijan was always interested in finding soonest solution to conflict – President Aliyev Politics 10:38
Destructions on territories that we liberated are beyond our worst expectations – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10:36
We will never forget Khojaly genocide – President Aliyev Politics 10:25
BlackRock in talks on Shikun & Binui investment US 10:24
A lot of questions about post-conflict development remain - Azerbaijani president Politics 10:14
Azerbaijani currency rates for Apr.13 Finance 09:54
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addresses conference at ADA University (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 09:53
Turkey reveals 2M2021 data on ships received at Istanbul port Turkey 09:46
Transit of goods through Iran declines Business 09:44
China's 1Q2021 import of Turkish electrical goods up in value Turkey 09:43
Italian senator talks Azerbaijan's role in ensuring energy security of Europe Politics 09:42
China's March trade surplus with United States at $21.37 billion Other News 09:33
Oil prices climb on robust China data, Mideast tension Oil&Gas 09:29
Outflow of job seekers from Turkey to Georgia surges Turkey 09:29
Iran says fuel trading at its energy exchange going smoothly Business 09:24
Japan's Osaka to report over 1,000 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday Other News 09:18
Azerbaijani parliament speaker, Italian official discuss development of co-op Politics 08:57
Soldiers were unprepared for war with Azerbaijan - ex-secretary of Armenian Security Council Armenia 08:56
China exports rise at robust pace in March, imports growth highest in four years Economy 08:53
UN chief calls for 6 measures to finance recovery from COVID-19 World 08:22
Tehran to resume flights to London next month - Official Transport 07:40
Slovak businessmen investing in infrastructure projects in Georgia's Tbilisi, Bakuriani Business 07:39
2,016 COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs Kazakhstan 07:38
Georgia to receive $111 million from IMF Finance 07:36
Turkey’s current account gap widens to $2.6 billion in February Turkey 07:33
Credit Suisse cuts bonuses following Archegos loss Finance 06:50
China extends crackdown on Jack Ma's empire with enforced revamp of Ant Group Business 06:02
Azerbaijani population’s demand for "Anti-Coronavirus" insurance product growing - Ateshgah Hayat Finance 05:10
India approves Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine Other News 03:58
Turkey registers more than 54 560 new coronavirus cases Turkey 02:43
Yuri Gagarin image lights up Dubai’s Burj Khalifa Arab World 01:35
Korean battery makers rally after battery dispute settlement Business 00:48
Inventory of basic goods in Iran's ports increase Business 12 April 23:59
Eni Turkmenistan Ltd opens tender for provision of directional drilling services Business 12 April 23:53
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan records industrial production value growth in 1Q2021 Business 12 April 23:52
Azerbaijan's housing agency talks further plans on building residential complexes Construction 12 April 23:52
Georgia not to cut economic growth forecast - Minister of Economy Business 12 April 23:51
Russia restricts air service with Turkey from April 15 to June 1 Transport 12 April 23:22
Iran, Afghanistan discuss bilateral ties, latest developments Iran 12 April 22:31
Georgia faces third coronavirus wave - NCDC Georgia 12 April 22:31
Turkey welcomes Ramadan with tight measures against COVID-19 Turkey 12 April 22:31
Operator of Kazakh Kashagan to hold open round-table on Marine Access Channels Project Oil&Gas 12 April 21:45
Nvidia to directly challenge Intel with Arm-based 'Grace' server chip ICT 12 April 21:41
New oil drilling platform activated in Turkmen sector of Caspian Sea Oil&Gas 12 April 21:23
War Trophy Park to open for visitors in Azerbaijan’s Baku soon Society 12 April 20:58
Azerbaijani, Maldives FMs hold exchange views issues mutual interest Politics 12 April 20:31
Uzbekistan discloses progress on construction of new plant of Navoiazot company Uzbekistan 12 April 20:22
Azerbaijani FM receives delegation of Italian Senate (PHOTO) Politics 12 April 20:17
Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro introduces solution for automatic supply of voltage to trains (PHOTO) Transport 12 April 20:16
Several audit companies in Azerbaijan included in network of int’l organizations Business 12 April 19:43
Current interest rate in Azerbaijan to improve position of local capital market - Unicapital Finance 12 April 19:22
International IT Holding of Belarus implementing big transport project in Azerbaijan Economy 12 April 19:19
Russia's Red Wings may launch flights from Yekaterinburg, Chelyabinsk to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 12 April 18:56
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on April 13 Oil&Gas 12 April 18:51
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds in Iran Finance 12 April 18:41
