Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss full resumption of mutual flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.13

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Rashad Nabiyev met with Ukraine’s Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Krykliy, Trend reports on Apr.13 referring to the Ukrainian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

According to the embassy, at the meeting held in Baku, the two countries’ government delegations expressed mutual interest in expanding cooperation in the field of transport.

The parties also discussed the resumption of flights between Azerbaijan and Ukraine in all directions.

Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC’s press service said that from April 1 of this year, the low-cost Buta Airways air carrier and the Ukrainian SkyUp airline have started regular passenger transportation.

SkyUp carries out transportation on the Lviv-Baku-Lviv route, and Buta Airways - on the Baku-Kiev-Baku route, each twice a week.

