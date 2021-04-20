Turkmenistan restores online sale of railway tickets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20

Turkmenistan resumes online sale of railway tickets, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal information portal.

Online purchases require passport data, an Altyn Asyr or Senagat card, State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan, the CVC code of the card, a certificate of a negative test for the coronavirus Covid-19.

During the current restrictions, online tickets can be purchased 5 days before departure and on the day of departure of the train at the ticket offices.

The online ticket sales service in Turkmenistan was launched on June 1, 2019, and on July 16, 2020, the sale of online tickets was temporarily suspended.

Turkmenistan resumed the movement of passenger trains in the directions of Ashgabat-Dashoguz and Dashoguz – Ashgabat, as well as Ashgabat – Turkmenabat, Turkmenabat-Ashgabat.

The movement of Turkmenistan’s railway service has been suspended since July 16, 2020, in order to prevent the penetration of coronavirus into the country, as well as for the prevention of infectious diseases.

Also, earlier Turkmenistan introduced a mandatory COVID-19 absence certificate when registering for a flight.

