Infrastructure for environmentally friendly cars to be created in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The State Road Transport Service, operating under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, has prepared proposals for the creation of infrastructure in Azerbaijan for environmentally friendly electric motor vehicles, the service told Trend.

According to the service, the proposals were prepared within the framework of the implementation of the State Program on Road Safety in Azerbaijan for 2019-2023, and sent for consideration to the relevant government agencies.

As previously reported, Azerbaijan plans to exempt the import of hybrid vehicles from value added tax (VAT), revise taxes and customs duties applied when importing new vehicles by year of release.

In addition, appropriate work is underway to apply incentive measures in the field of lending for the purchase of cars regarding the turnover of new vehicles with electric motors and the date of their release.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev