Turkish Airlines eyes to resume flights on Istanbul-Ganja-Nakhchivan route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Turkish Airlines plans to resume flights in the direction of Azerbaijan's Ganja city from May 15, 2021, representative of the Turkish Airlines in Azerbaijan Ilyas Seyfulla told Trend.

According to Seyfulla, flights on the Istanbul-Ganja-Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan route will be operated twice a week - on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Turkish Airlines, established in 1933, has a fleet of 363 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 319 worldwide destinations in 127 countries.

---

