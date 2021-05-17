Kazakh, Polish, Ukrainian and Arabian airlines to resume flights to Batumi

The first flight at the renovated Batumi International Airport was carried out earlier on Saturday by the Kazakh airline Air Astana, which resumed regular Almaty-Batumi-Almaty flights, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The first flight brought 115 passengers to the country. Flights will be operated 3 times a week – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, 1TV reports.

As Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava noted, Kazakhstan is one of the fastest growing destinations for Georgian tourism.

«In 2019, we hosted 103,611 visitors from this country and the growth reached 75.7 percent year-on-year. We hope that our guests from Kazakhstan will be able to safely spend their holidays in Georgia, including Adjara. Georgian tourism sector is ready to serve visitors in full compliance with the Covid pandemic regulations,» Natia Turnava said.

Economy Minister noted that tourism is one of the largest sectors of the Georgian economy and its revival is crucial for ensuring economic growth.

«The pandemic has hit this field most. Today, we have the opportunity, with right marketing, targeted programs and mass vaccinations, to help revive the sector,» the minister said.

Batumi International Airport will receive the first flight from Saudi Arabia on May 17. Flynas airline will resume regular operation in direction of Georgia and will bring tourists from Saudi Arabia to Batumi and Tbilisi.

Also, from June, regular flights will be operated to Batumi by LOT Polish Airlines and Ukraine International Airlines.