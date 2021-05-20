Russia opens weekly flights from several cities to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Russian Ural Airlines will open new flights from a number of Russian cities to Baku, Trend reports citing Ural Airlines.

Reportedly, the flights will be operated weekly.

So, the next flight of Ural Airlines is scheduled for May 29, 2021 from the city of Krasnoyarsk.

"Air traffic from the cities of Omsk, Novosibirsk, and Nizhny Novgorod will be carried out from May 31, from June 3, Perm - Baku and Mineralnye Vody - Baku routes will resume, and from June 4 - Samara - Baku," Ural Airlines said.

Due to the restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic, only citizens of the country are allowed to enter the territory of Azerbaijan; employees of diplomatic missions of foreign states in the Azerbaijani territory and their family members; foreign citizens who are family members of Azerbaijani citizens; foreign citizens who have a work permit in Azerbaijan; foreign citizens who have a permanent or temporary residence permit in Azerbaijan; foreign citizens - students studying in Azerbaijan; foreign citizens who have a special permit from the Operational Headquarters of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

All passengers must have a printed medical certificate of a negative PCR test for coronavirus (COVID-19), issued no later than 48 hours before the flight to Azerbaijan.

---

