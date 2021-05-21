Turkmenistan organizes charter flight from Belarus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan Airlines is organizing a charter flight from Belarus today, Trend reports with reference to the online scoreboard of the Minsk National Airport.

The flight is operated by the Turkmen airline on a B772LR aircraft.

In accordance with recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), all citizens who arrived on a charter flight from Belarus will undergo a mandatory two-week quarantine.

Earlier, planes from different countries with Turkmen citizens, who were unable to return due to the same reason, have arrived at Turkmenabat International Airport (Turkmenistan).

There are no registered cases of coronavirus infection in Turkmenistan, but Turkmenistan is taking all necessary sanitary measures to prevent the virus from entering the country.

Earlier, the country adopted the mandatory wearing of masks in public places, as well as the need to provide a COVID-19 absence certificate s when using flights.

