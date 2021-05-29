Inter-provincial movement banned in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran has decided to ban travel between the provinces from June 2 through 7, 2021, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said, Trend reports citing the IRNA.

He made the remark today on May 29 in a meeting of National Committee to Combat Coronavirus in Iran.

Rouhani noted that recently, an Indian strain of the coronavirus has been observed in some parts of Iran. In order to prevent the spread of the new mutated strain to other provinces of Iran, travel between the provinces has been banned.

The president added that compliance with health protocols in Iran is about 67 percent. However, this is unacceptable. Because to protect against this virus, it is necessary to follow 80-90 percent of health protocols.

“By the end of the vaccination process in Iran over the age of 60, it will be possible to say that the number of deaths has decreased. So far, 5 million people have been vaccinated in Iran, and this number should increase to 15 million,” he said.

According to Rouhani, if the vaccination of people over 60 years of age in Iran is completed by the end of August 2021, the general vaccination can be started and completed within 3 months.