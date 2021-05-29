Russian citizens brought back home from Turkmenistan amid COVID-19 concerns

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Russia organized a flight from Turkmenistan to bring its citizens back on May 28, 2021, Trend reports with reference to the embassy of Russia in Turkmenistan.

The flight of the Russian S7 Airlines was organized from Ashgabat airport to Moscow (Russia) and transported 171 people.

This is the 13th charter flight organized by the Russian Embassy since the beginning of restrictions, imposed in Turkmenistan cause of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the outbreak of the pandemic, countries around the world started organizing charter flights to bring their citizens back home.

Previously, flights from different countries arrived at Turkmenabat International Airport with citizens of Turkmenistan who were unable to return earlier due to the termination of air traffic caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), all citizens of Turkmenistan who arrived on a charter flight from Belarus and India had to undergo a mandatory two-week quarantine.

There are no registered cases of coronavirus infection in Turkmenistan, but Turkmenistan is taking all necessary sanitary measures to prevent the virus from entering the country.

Earlier, the country adopted the mandatory wearing of masks in public places, as well as the need to provide a COVID-19 absence certificate s when using flights.

