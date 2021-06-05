Kazakhstan, Poland resuming mutual air flights

Transport 5 June 2021 10:54 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan, Poland resuming mutual air flights
Latest
Grain harvesting campaign begins in Turkmenistan Business 10:54
Kazakhstan, Poland resuming mutual air flights Transport 10:54
Turkmenistan reveals its GDP growth Finance 10:43
Armenia’s refusal to provide minefield maps to Azerbaijan also affects Russia's peacekeeping mission in Karabakh - Russian expert Politics 10:43
Brazilian watchdog approves imports, use of Sputnik V Other News 10:21
Joint efforts needed to demine Azerbaijani liberated territories - member of European Parliament Politics 10:20
Int'l community, especially France must stop unbalanced policy in favor of Armenia - French senator Azerbaijan 10:14
Azerbaijan Republic Veterans Organization issues statement on death of journalists in Kalbajar district Politics 10:01
Iran's Shahid Hasheminejad Gas Refinery announced tender to buy antenna Tenders 09:46
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for June 5 Uzbekistan 09:45
Route of gas interconnector Greece-Bulgaria completely cleared Oil&Gas 09:34
Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region leads in cucumber export Uzbekistan 09:33
Landmines pose ongoing threat to civilians in Azerbaijani liberated territories - Human Rights Watch Politics 09:17
Georgian Embassy expresses condolences due to death of journalists in Kalbajar district Politics 09:15
Death of Azerbaijani journalists shows urgent need to demine areas - CoE’s Human Rights Commissioner Politics 09:15
Bodies of journalists killed by mine explosion in Kalbajar district delivered to Baku (PHOTO) Society 09:08
Int'l Campaign to Ban Mine Action comment on death of Azerbaijani journalists Politics 09:01
US Acting Assistant Secretary of State to visit Azerbaijan Politics 08:44
1 dead, 7 missing after gas outburst in central China's coal mine Other News 08:38
1,189 new COVID-19 cases recorded in last 24 hr Kazakhstan 08:12
Georgia, Ukraine to encourage ferry traffic through Black Sea ports Transport 07:59
Georgian PM meets Turkish Minister of Agriculture Georgia 07:46
Turkey reports 6,169 new COVID-19 cases, 5,276,468 in total Turkey 07:38
Serbia officially starts to produce Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Europe 06:42
Switzerland to issue COVID-19 certificates Europe 05:57
Facebook suspends Trump until 2023, shifts rules for world leaders World 04:55
Chile registers 8,273 new daily COVID-19 cases Other News 03:57
Turkey says discovers more natural gas reserves in Black Sea Turkey 02:58
UK records highest daily COVID-19 cases for over two months Europe 02:05
5.2-magnitude quake hits off east Indonesia Other News 01:12
Iran's auto market is in recession - Auto Dealer Union Business 00:21
Strengthening of Georgian lari is result of opening of economy - Economic Policy Committee Business 00:20
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan consider building Samarkand - Penjikent railway line Transport 00:19
France must ask landmines maps from Armenia - French senator Politics 4 June 23:52
Turkish Embassy expresses condolences due to death of journalists in Kalbajar Politics 4 June 23:14
Azerbaijani MFA calls on Armenia to fulfill its obligations under int'l law Politics 4 June 23:06
Iran expresses condolences over death of Azerbaijani journalists Politics 4 June 22:58
Kyrgyzstan evacuates residents of border villages in Chong-Alay Kyrgyzstan 4 June 22:08
Kazakh Senate Speaker meets with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev Kazakhstan 4 June 22:05
Appeal of Azerbaijani journalists to int'l media and organizations approved Politics 4 June 21:45
Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan expresses condolences due to death of Azerbaijani journalists Politics 4 June 21:30
Lari strengthens against the US dollar to 3.04 GEL in Bloomberg trading system Georgia 4 June 21:17
UNDP service offers and tools on SDG Financing Turkmenistan 4 June 21:15
Azerbaijani First VP shares publication on Instagram on death of Azerbaijani journalists in Kalbajar district (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 4 June 20:31
Russian embassy in Azerbaijan expresses condolences over death of journalists in Kalbajar district Azerbaijan 4 June 20:28
OSCE Representative shares concerns over death of Azerbaijani journalists as result of mine's explosion Politics 4 June 20:03
Italian embassy in Azerbaijan expresses condolences over death of journalists in Kalbajar district Politics 4 June 19:44
Assistant to Azerbaijani president calls on int’l organizations to condemn incident in Kalbajar district Politics 4 June 19:35
Polish entrepreneurs interested in presenting modern green technologies in Georgia Oil&Gas 4 June 19:27
Reports of journalists killed as result of mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 4 June 19:09
Georgia and Ukraine agree to promote green energy and energy efficiency Oil&Gas 4 June 19:05
Azerbaijani president allocates funding for improvement of water supply in Aghjabadi and Barda districts Politics 4 June 19:01
Azerbaijan chairing conference of labor ministers of NAM member-states (PHOTO) Politics 4 June 18:59
Azerbaijan Media Development Agency issues statement on death of journalists in Kalbajar district Politics 4 June 18:51
Incident in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar - another terrorist attack against local media - Azerbaijan Media Development Agency Politics 4 June 18:27
Tajik military entered territory of Kyrgyzstan, MFA hands protest note Kyrgyzstan 4 June 18:03
Ukraine remains one of Georgia's main trading partners - PM Business 4 June 18:02
Russia to finance construction of greenfield gas chemical complex in Uzbekistan’s Bukhara region Oil&Gas 4 June 18:01
Galt & Taggart revises forecast for economic growth in Georgia Business 4 June 18:01
EBRD to open representative office in Uzbekistan’s Urgench Uzbekistan 4 June 17:57
TBC Bank names several factors, which strengthen exchange rate of Georgian lari Business 4 June 17:57
Winners of second free practice session within Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix announced Society 4 June 17:55
Azerbaijan talks damage caused by Armenia on protected areas in liberated lands Azerbaijan 4 June 17:54
Azerbaijani MFA's spokesperson expresses condolences due to death of Azerbaijani journalists Politics 4 June 17:46
Another F1 car accident takes place at Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku (PHOTO) Society 4 June 17:44
Azerbaijan State News Agency appeals to int’l, regional media organizations Azerbaijan 4 June 17:39
Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens Uzbekistan 4 June 17:34
New water reservoirs to be built in liberated lands of Azerbaijan Economy 4 June 17:33
Turkmenistan reveals number of transactions registered on exchange in May Business 4 June 17:32
Lebanon bank customers to regain access to up to $800 a month Arab World 4 June 17:31
Fuel price hits record high for last 3 weeks in Georgia Oil&Gas 4 June 17:30
Kazakhstan to revise premium mechanism for support of renewable energy sources Economy 4 June 17:30
Data of transactions in foreign currency on Turkmen exchange in May 2021 Finance 4 June 17:27
Israeli cybersecurity co SentinelOne files for NYSE IPO Israel 4 June 17:23
Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General unveils number of citizens blown-up on mines in liberated lands Society 4 June 17:23
Putin orders to prepare young entrepreneurs support program Russia 4 June 17:22
Journalist Union of Azerbaijan sends appeal to int'l organizations on death of journalists in Kalbajar district Politics 4 June 17:19
Azerbaijan's Agency of State Support of NGOs adopts statement on death of journalists in Kalbajar district Politics 4 June 17:17
Uzbekistan’s 4M2021 cement import increases Uzbekistan 4 June 17:16
US to send coronavirus vaccines to Georgia through COVAX Georgia 4 June 17:09
Spain to vaccinate school kids two weeks before term starts Europe 4 June 17:05
Azerbaijani FM once again calls on Armenia to hand over minefield maps Politics 4 June 16:59
Cyprus, Russia to finance construction of chemical, fertilizer facilities in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 4 June 16:57
KazMunayGas signs agreement to modernize Astrakhan-Mangyshlak main water pipeline Oil&Gas 4 June 16:51
Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on June 4 Society 4 June 16:45
Unexploded mines found in Azerbaijan's liberated Zangilan Politics 4 June 16:44
Lithuanian embassy in Azerbaijan offers condolences over death of journalists in Kalbajar Politics 4 June 16:42
Azerbaijan confirms 123 more COVID-19 cases, 406 recoveries Society 4 June 16:41
Second Practice Session of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 4 June 16:41
Russian analyst talks death of Azerbaijani journalists due to mine explosion in Kalbajar Politics 4 June 16:40
Azerbaijani MFA releases statement on victims of mine explosion in Kalbajar district Politics 4 June 16:32
Azerbaijan plans its future as part of united South Caucasus - deputy PM Politics 4 June 16:28
Death of Azerbaijani journalists by mine explosion is another instance of how urgently Armenia needs to share mine maps – Bryza Politics 4 June 16:20
Ministry of Culture organizes another media tour to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 4 June 16:13
Int'l media must react to Azerbaijani journalists becoming victims of Armenia's terror Politics 4 June 16:11
Companies of Russa’s St. Petersburg continue construction of roads, interchanges in Turkmenistan Business 4 June 16:09
Azerbaijani ombudsperson issues appeal on death of civilians in Kalbajar district Politics 4 June 16:05
Azerbaijani Press Council prepares appeal for int'l media structures over death of journalists in Kalbajar district Politics 4 June 16:04
Turkey's 4M2021 export of grains, legumes to Germany grows in value Turkey 4 June 16:03
Cargo transportation may increase after construction of railway between Iran’s Rasht and Azerbaijan’s Astara Transport 4 June 16:03
