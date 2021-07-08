Turkmenistan’s Turkmenbashi Seaport promoting local goods supply to world market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan’s Turkmenbashi International Seaport is a significant international transport hub, thanks to which Turkmen products are continuously supplied to the world market, Trend reports with reference to the State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

The port is also an important link in the transport and transit trade corridor connecting Asia and Europe, as well as a major logistics center providing cargo transportation in the East–West and North–South directions.

Thus, the port plays a key role in increasing the country's export potential.

The plan for the provision of services and manufacture in transport and communication sector of Turkmenistan was exceeded by 17.1 percent from January through May 2021.

