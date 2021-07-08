EU ready to implement several projects with Baku International Sea Trade Port

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The European Union will continue cooperation with the Baku International Sea Trade Port within the digitalization projects and its transformation into a "green port", Trend reports on July 8 referring to the Baku International Sea Trade Port’s message on Twitter and the statement made at a meeting between Director General of the Baku International Sea Trade Port Taleh Ziyadov and European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy Oliver Varhelyi.

The sides expressed readiness to implement five TAIEX (Technical Assistance and Information Exchange) projects and two technical assistance projects.

Earlier it was reported that the EU will support the Baku International Sea Trade Port within the economic and investment plan for the Eastern Partnership.

---

