Uzbekistan to purchase Russian trains for subway

Uzbekistan will purchase 10 Russian trains for the metro, Trend reports with reference to Uzdaily.uz.

In particular, the country will allocate 63.3 million Euros for the purchase of the trains.

At a meeting held on June 22, chaired by Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin, it was said that Uzbekistan and Russia plan to take consistent practical measures to assist in the introduction of products of manufacturers to the markets of the two countries.

The cooperation between Uzbekistan and Russia is steadily developing in trade, economic, investment, transport, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

As a result of the meeting, more than 10 documents were signed aimed at further development of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Russia.

