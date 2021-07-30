Russia takes out its citizens from Turkmenistan via charter flight

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30

Russia organized another charter flight from Turkmenistan on July 30, 2021, Trend reports with reference to Russian embassy in Turkmenistan.

Thus, 175 people flew from Turkmenabad (Turkmenistan) to Russia by S7 Airlines.

This is the eighteen flight from Turkmenistan to Russia since March 2020, when regular flights to Turkmenistan were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the outbreak of the pandemic, countries around the world started organizing charter flights to bring their citizens back home.

Previously, flights from different countries arrived in Turkmenistan with its citizens who were unable to return earlier due to the termination of air traffic caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

As reported, in accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), all citizens of Turkmenistan who arrived on a charter flight from courtiers had to undergo a mandatory two-week quarantine.

There are no registered cases of coronavirus infection in Turkmenistan, but Turkmenistan is taking all necessary sanitary measures to prevent the virus from entering the country.

Earlier, the country adopted the mandatory wearing of masks in public places, as well as the need to provide a COVID-19 absence certificate s when using flights, as well as mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 pandemic for the people over 18.

