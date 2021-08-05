Opening of customs checkpoints on Azerbaijani-Russian border to increase import-export potential of both countries (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The opening of the Samur and Khanoba customs checkpoints on the Azerbaijani-Russian border will further increase the import-export potential of Azerbaijan and Russia, Trend reports on Aug. 5 referring to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee.

This statement was made during the meeting of the delegation of the Russian embassy in Azerbaijan with customs officers.

The sides stressed the importance of developing trade relations between the two countries, discussed the issues related to the acceleration of the border crossing process, as well as the process of organizing the joint activity to eliminate seasonal congestion at customs posts.

At the same time, the issues about the increase in the volume of goods transported by trains were raised. The need of further strengthening cooperation and prompt eliminating the problems arising when crossing state borders was emphasized.

The opening of these customs points will further increase the import-export potential of countries, simplify and speed up border crossing processes and increase the attractiveness of transport corridors in the region.

Head of the Northern Territorial Main Customs Department of the State Customs Committee Parviz Rahimov, head of the International Cooperation Department Dilaver Farzaliyev, head of the Main Department for the Organization of the Work of Customs Border Checkpoints Mubariz Mustafayev, Adviser on Customs Issues of the Russian embassy in Azerbaijan Georgy Peschanykh, Head of the Azerbaijan Representative Office of the Russian export center Nuri Guliyev, Russian trade representative in Azerbaijan Ruslan Mirsayapov attended the meeting.

