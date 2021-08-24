Baku Sea Int'l Trade Port announces bans to ensure environmental protection

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.24

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Baku International Sea Trade Port has announced a number of bans and innovations to ensure environmental protection within the ‘Baku Port 2035 - CO2 zero emission’ long-term strategy, Trend reports referring to the port.

In accordance with the new strategy, vehicles operating on gasoline, diesel fuel and other types of fuel with a large volume of CO2 emissions will be prohibited from entering the port territory.

Besides, vehicles and equipment powered by bio-fuel will be used on the port territory.

"Environmentally friendly engines should be installed on ships which will enter the water area of ​​the Baku port after 2035," the statement said.

All structures and facilities on the port territory will be built in accordance with the ‘green building’ standards.

The port of Baku is the first ‘green port’ on the Caspian Sea, and this year it was again awarded the EcoPorts certificate of the European Sea Ports Organization.

