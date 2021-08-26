Uzbekistan Airways to launch two regular flights to Kazakhstan's Aktobe

26 August 2021
Uzbekistan Airways to launch two regular flights to Kazakhstan's Aktobe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

Uzbekistan Airways JSC will start operating two regular flights from Nukus to Aktobe and back, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting from August 31, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan Airways.

Aktobe is a city located on the border of Kazakhstan and the Russia, a border railway center for the two countries. Moreover, it is also one of the cultural, industrial and industrial centers of Kazakhstan.

One way Nukus - Aktobe air ticket price will start from $98, while air ticket price Nukus - Aktobe – Nukus from $170.

Uzbekistan Airways was founded in 1992 and has been recognized as the best operator of aircraft Boeing 787 Dreamliner in the world. According to the results of 6 months of operations (December 2016 – May 2017) Uzbekistan Airways has shown the best figure on accident-free exploitation of aircraft Boeing 787 Dreamliner among operators of Boeing 787 Dreamliner in the world, providing 100 percent of safety and regularity of flights on this type of aircraft.

The Boeing Company has awarded Uzbekistan Airways for successful and safe exploitation of aircraft of this type.

Today the “Dreamliners” perform the flights to Dubai, Delhi, Amritsar, Istanbul, Tel-Aviv, Seoul, Frankfurt am Main, Moscow, Kuala-Lumpur and Singapore, as well as to New-York via Riga. On July 27, 2017 on the first time in the history the Uzbekistan Airways carried out the first direct flight on the route “Tashkent – New-York – Tashkent” on aircraft “Dreamliner”.

