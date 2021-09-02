Qatar Airways to begin direct flights to Kazakhstan's Almaty

Transport 2 September 2021 13:37 (UTC+04:00)
Qatar Airways to begin direct flights to Kazakhstan's Almaty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

Trend:

The issue of launching flights between Kazakhstan and Qatar was raised at a regular meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on Preventing the Emergence and Spread of Coronavirus Infection in the Republic of Kazakhstan on August 31, 2021, Trend reports referring to the Kazakh media.

So, Qatar Airways plans to begin to make the regular flights to Kazakhstan from October 15, 2021, between Doha and Almaty cities thanks to the work of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the aviation structures of Qatar to create and expand the legal framework in the field of flights between the two countries.

Two flights are planned to be made per week on Mondays and Fridays via A-320 aircraft in strict compliance with the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and in accordance with the published schedule on the airline's website.

The process of launching the regular flights between the two countries will contribute to the further development of trade, economic, cultural, and tourism relations between Kazakhstan and Qatar.

Qatar Airways was founded in 1997. The company makes flights on six continents, connecting more than 160 destinations around the world. The fleet includes more than 200 A-320/321/350, B-777/787 aircraft.

Moreover, Qatar Airways is among the world's five-star airlines by Skytrax and was named the World's Best Airline in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, and 2019. Over 46,000 people work in the company.

