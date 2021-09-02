Ukrainian Bees Airline begins flights to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

Ukrainian low-cost airline Bees Airline made its first flight from Kyiv to Samarkand on August 30, Trend reports citing Flight Radar data.

Flight 7B801 lasted 4 hours and 29 minutes.

The company opened ticket sales in early August. However, a few days later, Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport issued a statement saying that Bees Airline: did not apply for the launch of regular flights to Uzbekistan; also did not apply for charter flights on the Kyiv-Samarkand-Kyiv route.

The ministry recalled that foreign airlines must obtain permission from the Civil Aviation Agency - only then can they start selling tickets.

The agency asked foreign airlines to strictly observe the rights of passengers and the obligations of the carrier. They also recalled that now there is an agreement between Uzbekistan and Ukraine only in the direction of Tashkent - Kyiv.

However, Bees Airline not only made the scheduled flight but is also selling tickets for the next flight, which will take place on September 6.

Bees Airline is a new Ukrainian low-cost airline that made its first flight in March this year.

According to the airline's plans, by 2022 the carrier's fleet will consist of 6 aircraft. In May 2021, regular low-cost flights will fly to Georgia and Armenia, and it is also possible to develop domestic traffic in Ukraine.

Initially, charter flights will be operated to Egypt (Sharm el-Sheikh, Hurghada, and Marsu al-Alam) and Turkey (Antalya) from Kyiv and Lviv, and then charters will fly from Kharkiv and Odessa.

