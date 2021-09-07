Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan discuss possibility of restoring direct Bishkek-Baku flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.7

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan discussed possibility of restoring direct flights on Bishkek-Baku route, Trend reports citing the press service of Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry.

According to the press service, the discussions were held within the framework of the meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan in Baku Kairat Osmonaliyev.

The parties also touched upon the issue of preparing a return official visit of the head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry to Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbayev paid a visit to Baku in early July, during which the parties signed a document on cooperation program for 2021-2022.

