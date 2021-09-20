Kazakhstan to continue negotiating on resumption of flights with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Sadraddin Agdzhaev - Trend:

The Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan will continue to negotiate on the resumption of air traffic with Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.

The ministry noted that the issue of resuming air traffic depends on the decision of the interdepartmental commission.

"According to the decision of the authorized body of Kazakhstan, the resumption of direct flights at this stage is premature due to the existing epidemiological situation," the ministry stressed.

It should be noted that the number of airlines currently operating flights to the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku exceeds 20.

