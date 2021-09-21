Russia announces launch of new flight routes to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.21

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Federal Air Transport Agency of Russia has expanded the list of flights to Azerbaijan's capital Baku, Trend reports on Sept.21 citing the agency.

According to the agency, the Siberia air carrier has been allowed to operate flights from Tyumen city, and Nordwind Airlines - from the Volgograd airport to Baku seven times a week.

Besides, permission was given to Red Wings Airlines to carry out passenger traffic from Saratov, Nizhny Novgorod, Mineralnye Vody, Ufa, Omsk, Volgograd and Makhachkala to Heydar Aliyev International Airport (Baku) once a week.

Ikar air carrier has been allowed to make flights on the Volgograd-Baku route seven times a week, added the agency.

