Georgian transport offers wide range of opportunities for Czech businesses - embassy

Oct. 7

The transport sector in Georgia offers a wide range of opportunities for Czech businessmen, Czech Embassy in Tbilisi told Trend.

"We are not mentioning only the passenger car market, but also rail transport and infrastructure together with the opportunities in the modernization of public transport in Georgia," said the source.

Cooperation in the transport industry and infrastructure is widely supported by the Czech governmental organizations by projects aimed at specific segments of the sector, the embassy noted.

"Since 2018, our Ministry and Czech Embassy in Tbilisi have organized several small-scale projects focused on the modernization of public transport vehicles, smart solutions for cities (traffic management, parking, waste and water management), rolling stocks including metro cars, and aviation/airport infrastructure," said the source.

As the embassy noted, the Georgian market is attractive for Czech entrepreneurs that is why many Czech companies actively participate in tenders of the Georgian government. There are a couple of Czech companies operating directly in Georgia in the transport industry. Czech footprint is also noticeable in passenger transport - Škoda cars seem to be quite popular in Georgia.

