International passenger transportation via Iran's airports increases
Latest
Secretary General of Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
«Xurcun Chain of Boutiques» renews and enriches variety of organic and gluten-free products’ collections (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev announces that Shusha was liberated on November 8, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares more footages from her visit to Shusha with President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares footages from her visit to Shusha with President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva talk to 8th Global Baku Forum`s participants who visited Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady review Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s restoration work in Mehmandarovs' Estate Complex (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady review Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s restoration work in Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque in Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva lay foundation for Shusha radio and TV station (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva lay foundation for mosque in Dashalti village (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Participants of VIII Global Baku Forum visit Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque in Azerbaijan’s Shusha (PHOTO)
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady take part in opening ceremony of Victory Road in Fuzuli district (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Heydar Aliyev Academy, Cultural Center of Azerbaijani State Security Service hold events on Victory Day (PHOTO)