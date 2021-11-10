Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev Int’l Airport continues to operate as usual despite severe weather
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to operate as usual despite the severe weather and strong wind, the airport told Trend on Nov. 10.
“There are no delays in departures and arrivals,” the airport said.
