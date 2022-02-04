Azerbaijan, Iran to establish Persian Gulf-Black Sea corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

Trend:

Negotiations for the conclusion of the “Persian Gulf-Black Sea Corridor Agreement” among Iran, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Bulgaria, and other participants are still going on, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari said, Trend reports referring to Iran’s media outlets.

"The sixth round of negotiations is scheduled to be held in Sofia, Bulgaria between April and May, and the text of the agreement will be ready for signing then," he stated.

According to Safari, informal preparations are underway with the agreement member states in Tehran and other respective capitals, so that an important transport corridor with various routes will soon emerge to facilitate trade between the countries of the region and the outside world.