Azerbaijan, Iran to resume direct flights

The next positive step in the relations between Azerbaijan and Iran will be taken from the beginning of March 2022, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran Ali Alizada shared this on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

According to the ambassador, direct flights between Azerbaijan and Iran will be resumed in early March this year.

On Feb.15, 2022, the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov signed a decision to amend the decision on measures to extend the special quarantine regime and remove some restrictions.

According to the decision, citizens of 17 countries and citizens of other countries permanently residing in the mentioned 17 countries, as well as stateless people in those countries will be allowed to enter and leave the Republic of Azerbaijan by air.

