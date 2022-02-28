MFA talks upcoming evacuation of Azerbaijanis from Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) will evacuate 174 compatriots, having left Ukraine for neighbouring countries due to the well-known situation there, on a charter flight to Azerbaijan on Feb. 28, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, the AZAL aircraft is expected to perform a charter flight from Romania, and it is scheduled to land in Baku on Feb. 28, around 11:00 PM – 12:00 AM March 1 (GMT+4).

Azerbaijan organizes two charter flights for the evacuation of Azerbaijanis, who left Ukraine in relation to the situation in the country. The first flight has already been carried out by Turkish company Tailwind, which delivered 168 people to Azerbaijan.

---

